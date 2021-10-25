Shamrocks compete in OVCCL championships

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville participated in the annual Ohio Valley Cross Country League championship on Oct. 16 at Buckeye Local High School at Connorville.

In the girls’ division, Barnesville came in second behind Linsly.

The Shamrocks totaled 58 points as junior Aubrey Johnson (21:06.43) and sophomore Marah Bethel (21:08.51) were fifth and sixth, respectively. Sophomore Kaylee Graham (17th), senior Jordyn Strous (18th) and sophomore Kylee Moore (19th) rounded out the scorers.

For the boys, the Rocks ran without pre-race favorite Tyler Jenkins who was held out as a precaution with a back injury, saw freshman Conner Starr finish third overall in 17:34.55.