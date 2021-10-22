Rocks down Zeps, Big Red blank Jets

Special to the Enteprise

The Shamrocks traveled over the hill and down the valley on Ohio 147 to take on the Shenandoah Zeps on Oct. 15. The Rocks prevailed heading home with a 7-1 season record before the big Oct. 22 backyard rivalry game with Union Local.

Barnesville let 32-14 at the half posting another 12 points in the second half to the Zeps 20 which falls to 2-6 for the year.

Union Local had the home-field advantage against the 7-1 Bellaire Big Red whose only loss came at the hands of powerful St. Clairsville. The Jets used that advantage to hold Bellaire to a 7-0 halftime lead and held the invaders to just one more touchdown in the second half falling 14-0.

This sets up the annual backyard rivalry between Barnesville and Union Local on the 20th.

Other area games on the 15th saw Beallsville claim its second win of the season against the invading Paden City Wildcats 40-14. Buckeye Trail lost at home to the East Canton Hornets14-6.