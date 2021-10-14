Barnesville throttles Monroe Central; Jets fall to Red Devils

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville’s football team delivered a convincing Homecoming win over the Monroe Central Seminoles on Oct. 8 with a score of 57-12 and a 6-1 season record.

Standout Spencer Bliss chalked up two touchdowns in the first half. Owyn Wise also notched two touchdowns for the victory.

Since the 21 points given up to the River Pilots Sept. 17, Barnesville has outscored the opposition 164 to 12.

Barnesville came into the game in second place behind Bellaire for the OVAC 3A title and a sixth-place ranking for the OSHAA C-VI Region 23 playoff chase. Friday night Bellaire claimed a narrow win over Shadyside, 13-12, the Tigers first loss of the season. Shadyside is the only team to claim a victory against the Shamrocks.

During the week, students at BHS participated in a program, parade and bonfire as a prelude to the big game. During halftime, Elly Castello was crowned Homecoming Queen and Breanna Meade, Runner-up.

Red Devils stunned in 55-7 loss

Union Local’s squad which traveled to the county seat hoping to dampen the Homecoming spirits of the St. Clairsville Red Devils were stunned in a 55-7 loss dropping the team to a season 5-2 record.

St. Clairsville dominated the game racking up a 42-0 halftime score. Union Local’s lone TD was posted by junior quarterback Carter Blake in the fourth quarter.

Union Local will host Bellaire (7-1) on Oct. 15 while the Shamrocks travel to Sarahsville to take on the Zeps. The following week, Oct. 22, the two backyard neighbors will battle for the milk bucket on the Jet’s turf for the last game of the year.

Other area scores

Other area scores on Oct. 8 include Waterford 14-6 over Shenandoah and Conotton Valley 54-14 over the Beallsville Blue Devils.