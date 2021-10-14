Barnesville claims OVAC Cross Country title

Special to the Enterprise

Coach Mark Brown’s boys shined at the Saturday, Oct. 9 OVAC Cal Pokas Cross Country Championship in Cambridge claiming the title with Linsly placing second in the class.

For the Shamrock harriers, it was the first OVAC title win since 2010 and the school’s third overall.

Senior Tyler Jenkins finished first in the 3A division and 10th overall for division runners in 16:29.

Other in the scoring mix were Braedon Willis, Conner Starr, Logan Dodd and Jonathan Carpenter.