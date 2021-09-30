Barnesville blanks Steubenville Central, Union Local posts first loss

Special to the Enterprise

The ‘Rocks improved to 4-1 with a 50-0 win over Steubenville Catholic Central Saturday night during pumpkin festival weekend. The away game was staged at Harding Stadium.

Barnesville led 14-0 at the half in a game that saw seven Shamrock players score. They are Connor Jones, C.J. Hannahs, Spencer Bliss, Gavin Carpenter, Salvador Almaraz, Camden Carpenter and Owyn Wise.

Barnesville currently is sixth in the Division VI, Region 23 standings.

Barnesville will make a return trip to Jefferson County for a Friday, October 1 date with Toronto.

The night before the Union Local Jets lost a home game to the Pittsburgh Westinghouse Bulldogs, 55-12. Both teams sported spotless records coming into the contest that was dominated by the Pennsylvania players. Union Local is now 3-1.

Meanwhile homecoming festivities and Friday classes were cancelled at Buckeye Trail High School at Old Washington after a threat was emailed to the school’s principal. The game was moved to New Philadelphia where the Warriors came out on top 44-14 over Tuscarawas Catholic High School.

Shenandoah’s Zeps beat Marietta 22-12 while Valley High School was too much for the Beallsville Blue Devils who lost at home, 38-16.