Barnesville inks Pilots; Jets down Zeps

Special to the Enterprise
Pictured is the Barnesville High School Varsity Football team.

In regular football action, Sept. 17, both Barnesville and Union Local notched victories.

At Shamrock Stadium, the Pilots led 21-20 at the half but the Rocks outscored them in the second half for the win 40-21. The Rocks are now 3-1 and River slips to 2-3.

As a continuation of celebrating a century of football in Barnesville, former BHS standout athletes Corey Starr and Brady Treherene were honorary co-captains for the Rocks’ win.

Meanwhile at Sarahsville, Union Local got out to a 6-0 lead from a screen pass turned touchdown from Carter Blake to Caleb McWhorter.

Shenandoah tied it up at 6 but Union Local pulled away to win 42-20. Bernie Thompson and the Jets are out to a 4-0 start.