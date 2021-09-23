Barnesville inks Pilots; Jets down Zeps

Special to the Enterprise

In regular football action, Sept. 17, both Barnesville and Union Local notched victories.

At Shamrock Stadium, the Pilots led 21-20 at the half but the Rocks outscored them in the second half for the win 40-21. The Rocks are now 3-1 and River slips to 2-3.

As a continuation of celebrating a century of football in Barnesville, former BHS standout athletes Corey Starr and Brady Treherene were honorary co-captains for the Rocks’ win.

Meanwhile at Sarahsville, Union Local got out to a 6-0 lead from a screen pass turned touchdown from Carter Blake to Caleb McWhorter.

Shenandoah tied it up at 6 but Union Local pulled away to win 42-20. Bernie Thompson and the Jets are out to a 4-0 start.