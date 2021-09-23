Barnesville Girls claim county cross country championship

Special to the Enterprise

The Shamrock girls claimed the Belmont County Cross Country Championship on Sept. 15 at Union Local High School. Other schools participating in the competition were Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville and Union Local. Barnesville’s score of 22 was 46 better than runner-up Union Local.

The Barnesville boys came in second in their division with Tyler Jenkins of BHS the winner of the Varsity Boys 5000 Meter Run registering a time of 16:54 out of a field of 54 runners. Martins Ferry edged out the Shamrocks 39-40 for the win.