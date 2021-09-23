Barnesville cross country teams claim MOVL titles

Special to the Enterprise

HANNIBAL — The second annual Mid Ohio Valley League Cross Country Championship was dominated by league newcomer Barnesville Sept. 21.

Shamrocks senior Tyler Jenkins claimed the boys individual title on a 3.1 miles course in 16:58.

The Rocks was the single school to field a full girls team and one of just two with a full boys team at the event at River High School in Hannibal.

In addition to Jenkins, the Shamrocks captured four of the top eight spots overall. Freshman Conner Starr placed third in 18:16. Braedon Willis was seventh in 18:56 and Logan Todd was eighth in 19:23.

Barnesville, the lone school to field a complete team of at least five runners, garnered four All-League spots. Placing fifth was Marah Bethel, who ran 22:10; sixth was Aubrey Johnson, who ran 22:17; seventh was Emma Helmick, who crossed in 22:48, and eighth was Delana Jenkins, who posted a 23:29.