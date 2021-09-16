Volleyball Roundup

Special to the Enterprise

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights came out on top in a game at Barnesville on Sept.13.

The Knights claimed all four sets by scores of 27-25, 25-21, 13-25 and 25-15.

Ava McFarland’s paced the Shamrocks with 12 points, eight digs, 23 assists and three kills. Halle Markovich had 11 points, six blocks, 13 kills and six digs followed by Jalyn Skinner who posted five points and 12 digs.

Team members Kynlie Cline added 15 digs and two assists. Blayne Carpenter posted 11 digs and Marly Keiser had four points and five kills.