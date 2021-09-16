Football Highlights

Special to the Enterprise

Shadyside’s Wyatt Reiman scored five times in the Tigers 35-14 win over Barnesville at Shamrock Stadium on Sept. 10.

Barnesville’s record is 2-1 with one week off due to COVID while Shadyside goes into September week three with a perfect 4-0 record.

Honorary 100th season captains for the game were “two all-time Shamrock greats” Justin Jefferis and Bradley Hines.

Union Local is now 3-0 following their 41-18 win over Harrison Central Thursday, September 9. The Jets led 22-18 at the half and outscored the Huskies 27-0 in the second half. Carter Blake with four total touchdowns in the win for the Jets.

Other area gridiron results for the week include Shenandoah 26, Northridge 51; Buckeye Trail 18, Claymont 13; Beallsville 49, Hundred 6.

Next up for the ‘Rocks is a visit by the River Pilots on Friday.