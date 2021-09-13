BHS Golf Team claims MOVGL Championship

Special to the Enterprise

At the Oglebay Crispin Course, Sept. 8, Barnesville High golfers participated in the Mid-Ohio Valley League Championship.

Battling the rain, the Rocks came out on top! Congratulations BHS Golf Team, 2021 MOVGL Team Champions!

Carter Wells was named MOVGL Male Medalist shooting a 73 and Breanna Flood was MOVGL Female Medalist at 79. Carter Wells, Dryden Bauman and Breanna Flood were selected for the All MOVGL Tournament Team.

Barnesville linkster individual scores were Carter Wells 73, Breanna Flood 79, Dryden Bauman 80, Colton Hines 86, Jude Hannahs 87 and Jeremy Hunkler 101.

In earlier action, the Shamrocks claimed a tri-win against Union Local and Martins Ferry at the Bec-Wood Golf Course, Rayland on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Team scores were Barnesville 164, Union Local 189 and Martins Ferry 194.

Dryden Bauman was match medalist shooting a 39. Other individual ‘Rocks scores were Carter Wells 39,

Breanna Flood 42, Jude Hannahs 44, Colton Hines 51 and Jeremy Hunkler 54.