Barnesville golfers on a winning streak

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville’s linksters came out on top Aug. 23 at Belmont Hills Country Club in a five-way contest with Saint Clairsville, Union Local, Martins Ferry and Magnolia high schools. Barnesville captured both the medalist runner-up posts thanks to Carter Wells and Dryden Bauman.

Individual scores recorded during the match include: Carter Wells 34, Dryden Bauman 39, Jude Hannahs 42, Breanna Flood 45, Colton Hines 50 and Jeremy Hunkler 52.

The following evening at the Switzerland of Ohio Golf Course, the team claimed top honors in a quad win over Martins Ferry, Magnolia and Monroe Central. Team tallies were Barnesville 157, Ferry 187, Monroe 201 and Magnolia 218.

Carter Wells continues his winning ways claiming the Medalist Spot shotting a 34. Other Rocks’ scores were Breanna Flood 39, Dryden Bauman 40, Colton Hines 44, Jude Hannahs 46 and Jeremy Hunkler 45.

The Thursday, August 26’s match at Crispin, Oglebay Park, with Bridgeport, St. Clairsville and Magnolia will be featured in next week’s edition.