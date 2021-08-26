Individual Barnesville School sports tix online only

Special to the Enterprise

Brad Hannahs, Barnesville athletic director, reminds Shamrock fans that all tickets for ‘Rocks athletics will be sold online this year. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.bevsd.org/Tickets.aspx .No tickets will be sold at the gate this year.

All tickets for all home events will go on sale on our website one week before the contest

Tickets for away contests may be purchased at: https://ovac.org/Pages//Home/41/hometown-ticketing

While tickets for both home and away may be purchased by downloading the Hometown Fan APP download the Hometown Fan App.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hometown-fan/id1556279241

Finally, fans wishing to purchase passes are reminded they may be purchased at the Central Office at the elementary school, 210 W. Church St., during regular hours.