Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville High’s golf team continued its winning ways on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Clair Mar Golf Course, Powhatan Point, over teams from Magnolia, Shadyside and Union Local.

The Rocks’ Carter Wells and Jets’ Beezer Porter were co-medalists at 33.

In addition to Wells, Barnesville scores were: Dryden Bauman, 38; Jude Hannahs, 43; Colton Hines and Breanna Flood, 44 each, and Jeremy Hunkler, 48.