Barnesville opens season with win over Buckeye Local

Special to The Enterprise

Barnesville was able to hold off the Buckeye Local Panthers 17-14 at Shamrock Stadium for the team’s 2021 season home opener, on Aug. 18, before a capacity crowd.

The game went to halftime with an 11-6 Barnesville lead thanks to a 29-yard field goal by senior Gavin Carpenter.

Following a Trey Hoover touchdown to give Buckeye Local a 12-11 lead in the fourth quarter came up short when the two-point run failed.

Barnesville’s Spencer Bliss returned the kick 75 yards to give the Rocks the lead again, 17-12.

Bliss also added a late interception to lock up the win.

This being the team’s 100th season, the team will honor former coaches and players all season long. Honorary captains for the first game were two former All-Ohio standouts who were part of the 2006 10-0 squad, Quarterback Steven Shumaker and Linebacker Adam Messenger.

Also remembered at the game was Jay Mayberry, class of 1970, who died earlier this year. Mayberry was a vital part of the Barnesville Boosters and the 200 Club since graduation. His family was honored at the game with a presentation of a plaque and photo in his honor and memory.