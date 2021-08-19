Shamrock golfers perfect in first two outings

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville High School golf team is 4-0 the first week on the links for the new school year.

On Aug. 16, at the Fairways Riverside Golf Course, Sardis, the Rocks came out on top with a score of 168. The Shadyside team scored 178 and Magnolia High School was third at 192. Barnesville’s Carter Wells was medalist with a score of 37 followed by Dryden Bauman - 42, Colton Hines – 43, and Breanna Flood and Jude Hannahs – 46 each.

The following night at the Par 35 Switzerland of Ohio Country Club Course, Beallsville, Barnesville’s 160 score bettered Monroe Central’s 196 and Shadyside’s 203.

Wells was again medalist shooting a 37 followed by Dryden Bauman and Breanna Flood each at40 and Jude Hannahs at 43. In this matchup, Monroe Central’s Zander Potts was runner-up medalist with a score of 38.