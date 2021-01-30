Barnesville captures Jimmy Wood Wrestling Invitational championship

From Staff Reports

NEW LEXINGTON — Barnesville High turned in a strong showing on Saturday to capture the team title at the annual Jimmy Wood Wrestling Invitational hosted by New Lexington High School.

The Shamrocks tallied a total of 308 points to claim the championship, followed by St. Clairsville (244.5), Licking Valley, (235), New Lexington (220), and Lancaster (206) to complete the top five scores. John Glenn (75) finished 15th with Meadowbrook taking 18th place (37).

Barnesville finished with three champions with freshman Reese Stephen taking the 106-pound title, freshman Dakota King took the top spot at 113-pounds and junior Griffen Stephen captured the championship at 120-pound division.

Freshman Skyler King added a second place showing in the 126-pound weight class and junior Orion Smith took runner-up at 195-pounds for the 'Rocks, with senior Cameron Woods claiming third place at 160-pounds and senior Jacob Boulet third at 170-pounds.

Meadowbrook senior Jarret Stillion placed third in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Colts' effort, with John Glenn freshman Cohen Bunting fourth at 126-pound and sophomore Ethan Derwacter placing fifth in the 195-pound division.