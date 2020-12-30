Powerful Union Local steamrolls past Barnesville, 101-17

Mike Hughes

MORRISTOWN — A few key halftime stats told the tale of how visiting Barnesville’s night went at Union Local on Monday evening.

One, there was the score: 52-9 at the break. Then, there was Union Local’s ability to seemingly hit every shot. The Jets were 23 of 34 from the field for a near 70-percent clip. Finally, there’s the 18 first-half turnovers committed by Barnesville, many of which led to easy transition buckets.

But no, the game was over long before that....Lady 'Rocks head coach Jason Perkins knows his players were beaten before they even stepped foot off the bus. That’s what angers him more than the 30 turnovers, or abysmal shooting percentage. It bothers him even more than the 101-17 final score.

The Shamrocks were playing without one starter because of injury and two key subs because of quarantining. But he knows it would not have mattered.

“What tonight boiled down to is we lost the game before we ever showed up,” Perkins said, noting he’d heard his players discussing why even bother playing the game. The never said as much in front of him, but world travels back to coaches quite easily. And he knew the defeatist attitude his team took into Monday’s matchup.

“We lost before we even played. All they had to do was get up a little bit and it was done." Perkins offered. "We played lazy. We didn’t get back on defense and I told the girls. I don’t care what the score is, but play hard. And they didn’t. They gave up on themselves, on me, on everything. That’s what I can’t take."

Things went from bad to worse in a hurry for Barnesville.

The Jets came out guns blazing, hitting runners, making layups, knocking down 3-pointers. It was 27-5 after one before Barnesville knew what hit it.

Halle Markovich scored the first points of the second quarter, part of her team-high eight points. The Shamrocks next points didn’t come until 1:54 left before halftime. That was after multiple turnovers led to a 19-0 run and ultimately a 25-4 second-quarter score disparity.

Sophomore Torre Kildow led Union Local with 32 points (20 at halftime) backed by 25 from Hannah Merritt. Casey Kildow had 19 points and Reagan Vinskovich rounded out the double-digit scorers with 16.

“When someone is out ahead, they don’t care, they look to get them the ball,” Union Local coach Rob Barr said. “They don’t care and don’t get selfish because they know their time will come.”

Blayne Carpenter backed Markovich with four points while senior Rylee Stephens was held scoreless.

Union Local won the junior varsity contest as well via a 46-10. Lauren Miller led the way with 14 points and Josie Goodman added 11. Lilley Kinney paced the ’Rocks with four.

NEXT — Barnesville will host Monroe Central on Monday.