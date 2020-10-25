'Rocks' suffocating 'D' leads 40-14 D-VI playoff win over Lucasville Valley

BARNESVILLE — A suffocating defensive effort propelled Barnesville High to a 40-14 victory over visiting Lucasville Valley on Saturday night in an OHSAA Division VI, Region 23 OHSAA playoff match-up at Shamrock Stadium

The 'Rocks held the Indians to just 159 yards of total offense, with just 121 yards rushing and 38 yards in the passing game to pick up the victory to improve to 6-2 and advance on to next weekend.

"I can't say enough about our defense tonight," Barnesville head coach Blake Allen explained. "Every week they give great effort, and keep improving and tonight was another step forward with a great effort."

"A.J. Detling made big plays for us in the secondary with a couple of interceptions and I thought both our offensive and defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage tonight," Allen added. "Our linebackers did a great job of filling tonight, I'm just very proud of their effort tonight."

With the defense holding Lucasville Valley at bay in the opening quarter, the 'Rocks special teams went to work to get the hosts on the scoreboard with junior Spencer Bliss providing a big play.

Lucasville Valley was backed up and forced to punt out of their own end zone with time winding down in the opening period. Bliss fielded the punt around midfield and weaved his way up field 43 yards to the Indians one-yard line to set up the 'Rocks offense.

Barnesville senior QB Ayden Hannahs took care of the rest with a quick one-yard plunge into the end zone for the touchdown with 2:40 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point PAT attempt.

Lucasville Valley mounted their only drive of the game to open the second half, moving 59 yards in seven plays to take a brief 7-6 lead with George Arnett scoring on a three-yard touchdown run at the 10:42 mark of the second stanza.

Bliss then stepped up again for back-to-back big plays for the "Rocks, hauling TD passes of 33 and 50 yards from Ayden Hannahs to give Barnesville the lead back at 19-7 at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter, with junior Gavin Carpenter adding both PAT kicks.

Ayden Hannahs tallied his second short TD run of the night to close out the third quarter, again scoring with a one-yard dive to pay dirt with just 53.1 seconds left on the clock to boost the 'Rocks lead out to 26-7.

That Hannahs to Bliss connection again lit up the scoreboard to start the fourth period, with this scoring pass covering seven yards with 5:03 left in the game to extend the Barnesville advantage out to 33-7 after Carpenter's third consecutive PAT boot.

On the ensuing kick-off, it was Lucasville Valley's turn to make a big play on special teams, with sophomore Ty Perkins hauling in Carpenter's kick-off and racing 80 yards to the end zone for the touchdown to close the gap to 33-14 with just 4:49 left in the contest.

Barnesville would then close out the scoring with senior Gage Hannahs breaking off a 50-yard scamper to the end zone by outracing the Indians' defense up the right sideline for the touchdown with just 3:46 left to play for the final margin of 40-14.

Ayden Hannahs finished a solid night tossing the football for the 'Rocks by hitting on 11-of-14 passing attempts for 166 yards, with three TD tosses. Bliss hauled in a total of four receptions for 110 yards, with three of the catches going for scores. Detling added four catches for 47 yards and also collected a pair of interceptions on the defensive side.

Gage Hannahs paced the Barnesville ground game with 120 yards on 15 carries, with Ayden Hannahs adding 48 yards rushing on nine attempts.

Up next for Barnesville will be a road contest at top-seeded Fort Frye, which Allen knows will a true test for his 'Rocks' squad.

"We know the challenge Fort Frye brings...they are one of the best teams around," Allen noted. "They are very good at what they do, but I think we are playing our best football right now. But we are going to come excited to play and give it all we have."

NEXT — Barnesville will now travel to top-seeded Fort Frye on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a Division IV match-up.