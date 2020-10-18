Barnesville advances with 63-20 rout over Elgin; Shenandoah, Buckeye Trail suffer first round losses

From Staff Reports

BARNESVILLE — A fast start propelled host Barnesville High to a lopsided 63-20 romp over Elgin High in an OHSAA Division VI, Region 23 playoff contest at Shamrock Stadium on Saturday evening.

Senior Gage Hannahs got the 'Rocks off to an explosive start by posting a trio of touchdown runs in the opening quarter to jumpstart the hosts to a 23-6 lead after one quarter of play.

Hannahs scored on TD runs of 39, two and four yards to get Barnesville's big offensive night off and running.

Barnesville continued to keep the offensive in high gear in the second stanza with four more touchdowns to lead comfortably at 49-12 at the halftime break.

Gage Hannahs would add two more TDs to run his total to six on the night, along with seniorAyden Hannahs adding a 46-yard TD run and senior Jake Boulet scoring with a two-yard run.

The Zeps closed out the scoring in the third quarter with two more scores, with junior Ayden Hannahs tossing a pair of TD passes...hitting junior Spencer Bliss with a 21-yard connection and A.J. Detling on a 52-yard touchdown strike.

Barnesville racked up 232 yards on 31 attempts with Gage Hannahs leading the way with 130 yards on just 11 totes. Ayden Hannahs hit on a perfect 8-for-8 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Bliss hauled in three receptions for 49 yards and Boulet added three catches for 97 yards.

NEXT — Barnesville will now host Lucasville Valley, who slipped past Worthington Christian by a 27-21 final score. The second round game will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coal Grove 41, Shenandoah 38

SARAHSVILLE — Saturday night's Division VI playoff game turned into a good old-fashioned offensive shootout between host Shenandoah High and Coal Grove Dawson Bryant...unfortunately for the Zeps it was the visiting Hornets who came out on top with a 41-38 victory.

Entering the final quarter of play, the Zeps held a slim 30-27 lead following Tanner DeVolld hauling in a 12-yard TD pass from senior QB Dayton Hill, followed by Preston Mackie adding the two-point PAT run with just 1:21 left in the third period.

Coal Grove quickly answered in the early stages of the fourth quarter, moving 70 yards in eight plays to retake the lead at 35-30 on Malachai Wheeler's five-yard touchdown run at the 9:27 mark.

Shenandoah came storming right back...with Mackie reaching paydirt with a short one-yard run to cap an eight play, 39-yard scoring march followed by Hill hitting senior Briar Portman for the two-point PAT pass to put the Zeps back in front at 38-35 with 6:02 left in the game.

But Coal Grove had an answer in Austin Stapleton who reached the end zone for the fifth time to cap a huge night and tally the game-winner with a one-yard dive into the end zone with just 17.8 seconds to play.

Coal Grove unleashed a solid ground game with 404 yards rushing on 67 carries with Stapleton being a true workhorse for the Hornets, racking up 209 yards rushing on 31 carries with the five rushing touchdowns. Wheeler chipped in solid support with 164 yards on 30 carries.

Portman led the Zeps rushing attack with 92 yards on 13 attempts, with Hill adding 40 yards on eight totes. In the passing game, Hill connected on 9-of-14 passes for 98 yards with three TD passes. Senior Cade Denius hauled in four receptions for 36 yards with a TD, with Portman adding two catches for 27 yards with a touchdown.

Shenandoah ends its season with a 4-3 mark, while Coal Grove improves to 4-2 and advances on to next weekend.

Columbus Africentric 28, Buckeye Trail 22 (OT)

COLUMBUS — No game details were available at press time.