Barnesville Police Department Golf Scramble deemed success

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Police Department would like to express their sincere gratitude to all golfers, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and supporters for making our 1st annual Barnesville K-9 Golf Scramble that was held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Belmont Hills Country Club a success. They were able to raise funds to assist the K-9 Program and also to make a donation to A Special Wish Foundation Ohio Valley.

A special thanks to the main sponsors: Joe’s Tire, Woodsfield Savings Bank, and Parker & Parker Insurance on helping make the event a success.

They would also like to thank the following donors and sponsors: Artworks, Applebee’s, Barnesville Exempted Village School District, Barnesville VFW, Belmont Savings Bank, Bethel Insurance, Bob’s Pizza & Sub Shop, Buckeye Steele Inc., Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, Chestnut Lanes, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Barnesville Convenient Food Mart, Belmont Hills Country Club, Cornerstone Home Inspection Services, Doan Ford, Barnesville Do It Best, Eat N Park, Fisher Family Chiropractic, Flag Floors, Hissom’s Service Center, JP Dutton for Belmont County Commissioner, J-Mo Meats, Joseph Kubat, Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream, Longhorn Steakhouse, Lowes, Melanie Kubat, Muxie Distributing Co., Ohio Hills Health Services, Outback Steakhouse, Quanex, Red Lobster, Riesbeck’s Food Markets, Rob Baker PGA Professional, Rumer Loudin Inc., Sam’s Club, Sheetz, Steele Insurance, Tri-state Petroleum, WesBanco Bank, West Texas Roadhouse, and William Knox CPA.

They are truly grateful for your support and look forward to next year’s golf outing.