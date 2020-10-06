Barnesville's Carter Wells advances on to state golf tournament

Barnesville Enterprise

ZANESVILLE — Barnesville High senior Carter Wells punched his ticket to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state golf tournament on Monday with a third place finish at the Division II District tournament at Eaglesticks Golf Course.

With his state championship berth, Wells becomes the first Barnesville golfer to advance onto the state golf tournament. Wells shot 75 with rounds of 37 and 38 to lead the 'Rocks who finished in fifth place with a team score of 350.

Rounding out the Barnesville scoring were Dryden Bauman (84), Jude Hannahs (89), and Colton Hines (102).

Despite solid showings at Monday's district tournament both John Glenn High and Cambridge High failed to advance on to the state tournament.

The Muskies finished with 334 to take third place behind district champion Garaway (324) and runner-up Carrollton (329) who each advanced.

Riley Norris led the Muskies with 88, followed by Owen Van Fossen (79), Adam Johnson (82), Drew Johnson (85), and Braden Rice (91).

Cambridge came in fourth with a team total of 349, with A.J. Wilkin showing the way for the Bobcats with 82, along with Adam Smith (86), Jackson Reed (88), Gregg Bradyn (93) and Braxton Wheeler (99).

NEXT — Carter Wells will now take part in the Boys Division II State Tournament at the OSU Scarlet Course on Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17.