Barnesville holds off UL 24-21 to retain 'Milk Bucket' trophy

Kim North

For The Daily Jeffersonian

BARNESVILLE — Union Local and Barnesville met on the gridiron for the 62nd time Friday night, and as is usually the norm in rivalry games, the final outcome comes down to one last play

With the Jets trailing 24-21 and less than a minute to play on Homecoming at Shamrock Stadium, Carter Blake’s pass in the end zone was tipped and the Shamrocks’ Ayden Hannahs came down with it to seal the victory and allow the hosts to retain the “Milk Bucket” for another season.

For Hannahs, it was a sweet feeling to raise the coveted trophy.

“I was hurt all of last season and banged up earlier this season. It was just great to be out there and help my team win,” Hannahs said. “I love what I do and I love my teammates. Football is fun to me.”

It was a 1-run quarterback sneak by Hannahs that put Barnesville (4-2) ahead 24-7 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. It appeared as though the hosts were going to run away and hide, but not against the determined Jets (1-5).

Dakota Hess 16-play, 73-yard march with a 1-yard burst and Parker Skedel’s placement made it 24-14 with 10:04 remaining to play. The visitors had an earlier TD strike on the drive nullified by a yellow flag, one of 11 against them for 102 yards.

David Burghy sacked CJ Hannahs on a 3rd-and-12 to force a Barnesville punt that landed at the Union Local 27.

Five plays later, Blake lofted the ball down the right sidelines and Carter Loase outleaped a Barnesville defender for it at the 5 and waltzed into the end zone. Skedel’s PAT made it 24-21 with 5:31 showing.

The Shamrocks chewed up about four minutes of that clock with eight running plays and a short pass, but a false start on 3rd-and 11 set up a 3rd-and-16. A bad exchange in the backfield resulted in a fumble that the Jets’ Jaksan Price recovered at the Barnesville 40 with 1:51 left to play.

Blake found Hess over the middle for a 8 yards and a first down on 4th-and-3. He then spiked the ball to stop the clock before hooking up with Caleb McWhorter in the right flat for 9 yards, setting up a 3rd-and-1 with 46.2 seconds remaining. His next attempt was deflected in a crowd in the end zone as Ayden Hannahs came up with it.

“Thank heavens we have a bye next week (in the playoffs) because we have a lot to work on,” a happy Barnesville head coach Blake Allen allowed. “Give them credit for hanging in there at the end.”

Allen couldn’t be any happier that it was Ayden Hannahs who came up with the interception.

“This kid has been banged up for two years but he’s out there trying to gut it out,” Allen noted. “He’s a tough kid and he came up with a big play.”

Barnesville took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when Gage Hannahs broke numerous tackles on his way to a 24-yard scoring run. He also dove inside the right pylon for the two points.

Price got Union Local on the board with a 4-yard run and Skedel split the uprights.

CJ Hannahs found Spencer Bliss on a bubble screen that Bliss took to the house from 13 yards out. The two-point pass failed as the hosts led 14-7 at the half.

The margin became 16-7 when Union Local was whistled for holding in its end zone on a pass play that would’ve placed the ball deep in Barnesville territory.

“Credit to our kids. I love our kids. They don’t quit. They are such good kids and I can’t thank them enough for their effort,” a dejected Union Local head coach Bernie Thompson said. “Unfortunately we got in a hole, which has been the case too many times this year, but they battled back and gave us a chance to win at the very end.

“I’ve got to watch a lot of film because there were times when we were getting flagged a lot more than they were and in a rivalry game it’s got to be close, and it wasn’t,” Thompson said.

Gage Hannahs rambled for 127 yards on 22 carries while the Shamrocks held Price to 11 yards on a like number of totes.

Blake completed 21 of 35 passes for 198 yards. Loase caught nine aerials for 111 stripes and the six-pointer.

Barnesville was flagged seven times for 50 yards.

Alana Trigg selected the white rose at halftime and was crowned homecoming queen.

The Shamrocks led the all-time series, 37-22-3.

Union Local treks to Vinton County a week from tonight in Division V playoff action. Kickoff is set for 7. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks drew a bye and are idle until Saturday, Oct. 17.