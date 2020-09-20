Strong effort in trenches leads Barnesville to 22-8 win over Shenandoah

BARNESVILLE — A solid night's work in the trenches propelled Barnesville High past visiting Shenandoah for a 22-8 victory in Friday night's gridiron battle between teams who entered the night with 2-1 records.

With the O-line opening up running lanes, Barnesville finished with 221 total yards, including 155 rushing and 66 passing yards. Senior Gage Hannahs led the 'Rocks ground game with 89 yards on 19 carries with senior Cameron Woods adding 55 yards on 12 attempts. Sophomore QB C.J. Hannahs completed 6-of-8 passes with one interception and junior Spencer Bliss hauled in four receptions for 38 yards.

Defensively the 'Rocks defense forced four turnovers by the Zeps, holding the Zeps to just 121 net yards of offense with just 44 yards rushing and 77 yards passing.

Shenandoah senior Cade Denius finished with 27 rushing yards on seven attempts with senior Briar while Portman adding 25 yards on six totes. A trio of Zeps' QBs saw action with sophomore Nathan Van Fleet, senior Dayton Hill and Portman combining for an 11-of-22 passing performance with two INTs.

Leading the stellar Barnesville defensive effort was Bliss with two interceptions and a fumble recovery and junior Gavin Carpenter with a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery.

In the scoreless opening quarter, the officiating crew was busy as both squads struggled with execution drawing plenty of yellow laundry being tossed by the referees.

The two teams combined for a hopping total of 10 penalties in the first period resulting in neither team able to mount any offensive momentum. For the game, the penalty numbers finished with 107 yards on 15 flags by the ‘Rocks and 11 infractions for 97 yards by Shenandoah.

Barnesville was finally able to light up the scoreboard in the early stages of the second stanza, finishing off an impressive 14 play, 85-yard scoring march with Woods capping the drive with a two-yard plunge into the end zone at the 11:26 mark, Carpenter added the PAT kick for the 7-0 'Rocks lead.

That Barnesville 7-0 lead held up to the halftime break with the teams continuing to struggle with penalty issues, finishing the first half with 21 total penalties for a loss of 165 yards.

To open the second half, a pair of Zep turnovers proved costly as Barnesville took advantage to tack on a pair of touchdowns.

Barnesville received the second half kick-off and put together a six-play drive, before the Shenandoah defense stiffened and forced the 'Rocks to punt.

Looking to mount a drive to pull even, the Zeps took possession on their own 25-yard line, but the drive quickly ended with Carpenter coming up with a huge defensive play for the 'Rocks.

Shenandoah standout senior Briar Portman took the handoff and was quickly hit by Carpenter, who jarred the football loose and then alertly pounced on the loose pigskin for the recovery at the Shenandoah 22-yard line.

Three plays later Barnesville was back in the end zone, with Woods collecting his second TD of the night...this one covering 17-yards with Carpenter adding the PAT boot for the 14-0 Barnesville lead at the 6:37 mark.

On the ensuing Shenandoah possession, yet another Zeps fumble gave the 'Rocks the ball back with senior Jake Boulet coming up with the fumble recovery at the Shenandoah 46-yard line.

Barnesville quickly turned the turnover into points with C.J. Hannahs hooking up with Bliss for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 2:32 left in the third period, the same duo tacked on the 2-point PAT pass to extend the Barnesvile lead to 22-0.

Despite the tough night, the Zeps continued to battle and were able to avoid the shutout with sophomore Tyce DeVolld coming up with a big play in the closing stages of the game.

DeVolld went up high and out battled a Barnesville defender to pull down a tough 22-yard TD pass from senior QB Dayton Hill with just 22.5 seconds left in the contest. Hill then added the 2-point PAT with a short run for the final score of 22-8.

NEXT — Both teams return to action Friday, with Barnesville visiting River while Shenandoah will play host to Northridge with 7 p.m. kick-off at both sites.