Prep Roundup

High School Golf

WHEELING — Barnesville High finished in third place at the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 3A Golf Championships held at Oglebay Crispin Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.

Linsly took the team title with 295, followed by Fort Frye with 319 with the 'Rocks finishing with a team score of 322. Monroe Central (338), Buckeye Local (380),, Martins Ferry (392) and Magnolia (400)

Carter Wells led Barnesville with a round of 71 to finish as runner-up medalist and also earning a spot on the All-OVAC Firdat Team for his efforts. Rounding out the 'Rocks scoring was Dryden Bauman (77), Breanna Flood (86) and Colton Hines (88).

Joining Wells on the OVAC squad were medalist Ryan Demiczak (69) of Linsly along with Zander Potts (76), Dylan Dunlevy (74), and Aiden Grubler (75).

*****

Barnesville High's golf team continued its solid season Tuesday by upending both Monroe Central and Magnolia in a tri-match to improve to 22-2 on the season.

The 'Rocks finished with 170, followed by Monroe Central with 184 and Magnolia at 199.

Carter Wells led Barnesville with 37 along with Jude Hannahs (42), Breanna Flood (43), Dryden Bauman (48), and Colton Hines (48).

High School Volleyball

BARNESVILLE — Host Barnesville High's volleyball team improved to 7-3 on the season with a 25-7, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Bellaire on Wednesday.

Ava McFaland tallied 11 points, ace, six digs, 16 assists for the Lady 'Rocks with Keirsten Adams adding 10 points, ace, two kills, two digs, five assists. Halle Markovich hammered down a team-high 11 kills along with two digs.

*****

BRIDGEPORT — Barnesville High took to the road Thursday evening and returned home with a 25-8, 25-4, 25-17 sweep over host Bridgeport High in prep volleyball play.

Ava McFarland led the Lady 'Rocks' (8-3) scoring effort with 18 points (2 aces), one dig, 13 assists with Rylee Stephens collected 13 points (5 aces), six kills, five digs. Keirsten Adams finished with 12 points (2 aces), three kills, one dig, five assists and Halle Markovich added 10 kills.