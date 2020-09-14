Barnesville netters fall to Caldwell

CALDWELL — A streaking Caldwell High volleyball squad continued to roll along Monday night by getting past Barnesville High for a third straight victory in prep volleyball action.

After starting the season at 0-3, the Lady Redskins have now reeled off three consecutive wins to pull even at 3-3 on the season after the 25-21, 16-25, 25-23 and 25-16 win.

"From the beginning of the season to now is at least 90 percent better," Caldwell head coach Alexis Watson explained. "We're definitely getting better each day and that's what I've tried to stress to the girls. Very happy with the progress we have made and how we are playing now."

On the other side, Barnesville first-year head coach Kimberley Jarrett, whose Lady 'Rocks entered the night at 6-2, was a little disappointed in her team's mental approach to start the night's action.

"We started off a little slow tonight and we have talked about that," Jarrett offered. "I of course don't want to see those slow starts...I want them to come onto the court ready to play no matter who the opponent is or where we are."

Caldwell managed to collected the first set win after a back-and-forth battle for control with the Lady 'Rocks thanks to a solid effort from behind the service line from junior Gwen Dimmerling.

Dimmerling stepped to the service line with Barnesville holding a slim 21-20 lead and promptly reeled off five straight points to give the Lady Redskins the 25-21 win.

Barnesville freshman Ava McFarland got the Lady "Rocks off to a good start in the second set with five quick points to jump out to the quick 4-0 lead.

The visiting Lady 'Rocks managed to maintain control and the lead throughout the set for the 25-16 win to even up the match.

"We looked more like ourselves in the second set," Jarrett added. "But we just didn't stay there tonight and just could not put it all together. We are still a young team and growing, so thats all part of getting to where we want to be."

Caldwell was then able to regain the momentum and take the next two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-16 to pick up the home court victory.

Senior Cayton Secrest tallied six kills, three aces, seven blocks, four digs and 12 assists in a busy night of work to lead the Lady Redskins.

"One thing tonight that made a huge difference was senior Cayton Secrest," Watson stated. "She was the leader out there and if was very obvious, and she really took control for us. Played just a very good game tonight and got us going."

Dimmerling finished with 11 kills, three aces, two blocks, six digs, two assists for the Lady Redskins, with Josie Lori adding three kills, four aces, four blocks, two dogs and eight assists. Junior Klaudia Rayner contributed a team-high 16 digs, four assists, three blocks and Lizzie Postlewait chipped in with two kills, three blocks, and seven digs.

McFarland racked up nine points, four digs, 21 assists for Barnesville while senior Rylee Stephens added five points, 16 kills, four blocks. Senior Grace Detling finished with seven points, five digs and Keirsten Adams chipped in with five kills, six digs, and 12 assists. Sophomore Marly Keiser contributed 11 kills, five points, three digs.