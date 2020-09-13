Prep Roundup

Staff Report

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Barnesville 38, Edison 10

BARNESVILLE — Host Barnesville High bounced back from a setback last week to Beaver Local impressively, posting a victory over previously undefeated Edison.

The Shamrocks (2-1) received three touchdowns from senior Gage Hannahs. C.J. Hannahs rushed for a score and threw one to Jake Boulet. Gavin Carpenter also drilled a 30-yard field goal.

No other information was available.

NEXT — Barnesville hosts Shenandoah on Friday at 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

WHEELING — Barnesville High finished in second place at the OVGL golf tournament at the Oglebay Crispin course on Thursday night.

St; Clairsville edged out the 'Rocks by a single stroke in a 325-326 tight match-up.

Named to the OVGL All League team were Alex Parker, Will Foster, Carter Wells (medalist Barnesville), Saul Crist, Zander Potts, and Luke Krol.

Wells finished with 73 to lead Barnesville, followed by Dryden Bauman (82), Colton Hines (84), and Jude Hannahs (87).