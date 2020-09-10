Union Local hands Lady Bobcats' netters home setback

Staff Report

Visiting Union Local High posted a three-set sweep by scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 Tuesday over Cambridge High in non-league volleyball action on Tuesday evening.

Leading the Lady 'Cats effort was Camryn Gebhart with 11 kills, 15-17 serve receptions and three aces with Sydney Knaup finishing 18-for-20 in blocks. Laney Carpenter recorded 41 sets with 10 of them being assists. Morgan Bradison was 11-14 digs and 10-10 serves.

BARNESVILLE — Defending the home court, host Barnesville High collected a four-set victory over Harrison Central on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady 'Rocks took the win by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-13 and 25-21.

Rylee Stephens racked up a game-high 22 points, including eight aces with 16 kills, eight digs to pace the Lady 'Rocks attack, with Ava McFarland adding 12 points (ace), seven digs with 29 assists. Grace Detling chipped in with seven points, two digs with Keirsten Adams finishing with five points, one kill, eight digs and 12 assists.