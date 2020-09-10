Barnesville golfers continue solid season with tri-match victory

Barnesville Enterprise

SARDIS — Barnesville High continued its stellar season on the links Tuesday with a victory in tri-match action with Martins Ferry and Bridgeport at the Riverside Golf Course.

The 'Rocks improved to an impressive 20-2 on the season, with a team score of 163 to get past Martins Ferry (193) and Bridgeport (201).

Carter Wells led the Barnesville effort with a round of 38 to claim medalist honors wlong with Colton Hines (41), Breanna Flood (41), and Dryden Bauman (43).

NEXT — Barnesville will take part in the OVGL match at Crispin Golf Course today at 9:30 a.m.