Reader compares Presidential candidates

Barnesville Enterprise

Editor:

I would like to talk about what President Trump has been able to accomplish since becoming President. Let’s begin: President Trump, Personality-plus-Performance-equals-Prosperity! Always America First Agenda, his economy-producing jobs and openings so abundant that they exceed their number of people looking for jobs, he has passed the largest tax cut in America’s history, Jobs Act 2017, cut unnecessary federal regulations, has begin securing our borders, building the wall, has brought back jobs and companies from China, passed Child Tax Credits, moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, is rebuilding the military, brought life back to NASA space program and research as we’re on our way to Mars. He has eliminated ISIS, Terrorist Baghdadi and the Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, making America safer. He has passed criminal justice reform, and he is Pro-Life. Just a few promises made, promises kept!

Now I’d like to take a look at Vice President Joe Biden’s decency and honesty. In 1972, Vice President Joe Biden’s first wife and daughter were killed in an awful car crash with a tractor trailer driven by Curtis Dunn, when Mrs. Biden failed to notice the oncoming truck which had the right of way. For 36 years, Biden has claimed that Mr. Dunn was drunk, as he had chosen to “drink his lunch instead of eat it” and continued with that story up until 2008 when he was running for President the second time, when Mr. Dunn’s daughter pressed him for an apology for his lies. Mr. Dunn died in 1999 having been falsely shamed as a drunk driver responsible for Biden’s wife’s death. Fact check: 1972 Inside Edition, Delaware On Line, Boston Maggie and the New York Times.

In 1987, when Biden was running for President the first time, he plagiarized a speech from a British Labor Party member, and later quit the race embarrassed. In 1998, Biden falsely said he was shot at in Iraq, later clarifying that he was “near where a shot landed,” Biden claimed he met survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting while he was Vice President, but the shooting happened after he had left office. Gaffs or lies? But those aren’t the only ones, there are more!

What has Vice President Biden promised if elected as President? He has promised to raise taxes by 4 trillion dollars and roll back all of Trump’s tax cuts and earnings, and use the revenue for other programs, (say goodbye to those Child Tax Credits), he plans to defund the police, cut back on military spending, stop new boarder construction, is and has been in favor of the “green new deal,” change the 2nd Amendment regarding your guns, eliminate fracking, health care for all illegal immigrants, more money for Planned Parenthood, and implement Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ socialist plans, just to mention a few.

How important is this election? Do we want to continue with what President Trump has been able to accomplish in four years or do we ant to kiss it all goodbye?

Judi Phillips

Bethesda