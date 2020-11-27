Letter to the editor: Start sending those letters to Santa

Barnesville Enterprise

Editor:

For more than 108 years, USPS Operation Santa has helped bring joy to kids and families across the country. This year the magic of Santa has expanded nationwide with the digital Operation Santa online platform including Barnesville.

But Santa needs your help! Please spread the word that children can begin sending in their letters. Also, customers can be one of Santa's Elves by adopting letters to Santa online and anonymously granting the wishes of children in need.

Here is how it works:

Children write their letters to Santa. The letters then need to be sent to: Santa, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Don't forget the stamp! There are also writing kits online that include images of Holly, Santa's lead elf. Personally identifying information included in the letters is redacted before being uploaded to USPSOperationsanta.com.

Letter adoption begins Dec. 4, 2020, and it's easy! You can go to the website, and after a short registration and identity verification process, you can browse through letters and adopt as many as you like. You can even adopt an entire family! Once a letter has been adopted, you will receive a QR code to take to a participating Label Broker Post Office. You can find these offices by visiting usps.com/locator and searching for Label Broker.

The caring members of the public and postal community who adopt letters, then shop, wrap and ship the package through the Postal Service. Happy children receive their packages from Santa and the magic of the season continues!

Sincerely,

Clifford Mayfield

Postmaster

Barnesville