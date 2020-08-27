Donald Brown

Barnesville Enterprise

Donald Eugene Brown, 75, of Barnesville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Wheeling Hospital after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 24, 1944, in Bellaire, to the late Charles Brown and Elaine (Coulter) Brown West.

Donald was a proud 1962 graduate of Shadyside High School. He loved everything the grandkids did, especially watching the older grandkids play Athens Football and talking about bugs and wildlife with the younger two.

In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Brown; and a sister, Linda Curtis.

Donald is survived by his wife of 51 years Margie Brown; three children, Wendy (Michael) Rogers of Athens, Becky Brown of Akron, Dennis (Jackie) Brown of Brighton, Mich.; five grandchildren, Colter Thompson, Kolby Rogers, Caleb Rogers, Parker Brown, and Megan Brown.

The family is requesting that masks be worn at all times and social distancing observed during a memorial visitation on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to the Barnesville Hospital Foundation, 639 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or to Barnesville EMS, 127 E. Church St., Barnesville, OH 43713.