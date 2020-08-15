Barnesville Enterprise

August 14, 2020, Brenda Kay Snyder joined her husband, as he took her hand and whispered, “Welcome dear”, and they now walk together, hand in hand; heart to heart, for eternity.

She was born to the late William and Lois Howell Lynn, September 12, 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Carla and stepmom, Averil.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Brenda’s love for her family was one-of-a-kind and immeasurable; always caring and inspiring. She loved her farm and spending time with family. She enjoyed motorcycles and living life to the fullest. She was a life-time member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary VFW.

Brenda’s memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; daughters, Joette (Mole) Martin, Jama (Dencil) Legg II; grandchildren, Kyle, Shay, and Dusty Martin, Wessley, Tyler, and Ethan McMahon, and Dencil Legg III; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Zina, Layla, Rowen, Leland, Annie, Dax, Aslyn, Eva, Leisl,, Zia, and Willow.

In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, there will be no visitation and cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be conducted, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 am,

Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda. Pastor Joe Thornton officiating.

Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido has had the privilege of assisting the family and entrusted with Brenda’s care.

Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com