Twelve new wildlife officers ready to serve Ohioans

Staff Writer

The Daily Jeffersonian

COLUMBUS — A Thornville resident, Benjamin A. Smith, has been assigned as a wildlife officer at-large in southeast Ohio following his graduation along with 11 other officers from the 30th Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy.

The officers were sworn in during a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, Aug. 21, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Graduation requirements included completing seven months of training in a multitude of wildlife, law enforcement, and conservation topics. Ohio’s newest wildlife officers were hired from a pool of more than 900 applicants.

“We are excited to introduce 12 new wildlife officers to the people of Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “These officers were selected for their experience, education, and exemplary character, and are essential in continuing our mission of conserving and improving wildlife resources for all.”

Wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. These officers also contribute to public safety both in their local areas and in Ohio’s vast outdoors.

Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys; and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

The new officers are now in the field and will continue training by working with experienced wildlife officers in their area of assignment during the next six months.

Other new wildlife officers with their hometowns and assignments included:

Logan J. Ambrister of Lima (Belmont County); Mathew R. Bourne of Pickerington (Clark County); Ryan L. Burke of Centerburg (at-large central Ohio); Jade M. Heizer of Miamisburg (at-large central Ohio); Zachary A. Hillman of Green (at-large northeast Ohio); Charles C. McMullen of Martinsburg (Sandusky County); Brian S. Motsinger of Blanchester (Union County); Nathan M. Robinson of Coldwater (Van Wert County); Matthew D. Smith of Dayton (at-large southwest Ohio); Cole P. Tilton of Massillon (Scioto County); and Scott R. Traver of Salem (Stark County).

Visit wildohio.gov for more information about the Division of Wildlife, including how to become an Ohio wildlife officer.