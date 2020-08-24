Patrol graduates 42 troopers including New Concord resident

Staff Writer

The Daily Jeffersonian

COLUMBUS — A New Concord resident was among 42 new State Highway Patrol troopers who recently graduated after 30 weeks of intense training.

Kaden I. Miller was assigned to the St. Clairsville post in the Cambridge District following the virtual graduation ceremony for the 167th Academy class.

Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, District 3; Director Thomas J. Stickrath, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent, provided remarks. Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley issued the Oath of Office.

Courses completed by the class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Trooper Derek W. Arnold, of Logan, was recognized for top performance in academics. He is assigned to the Zanesville post.

Other new troopers assigned to posts in the Cambridge District include Brody A. Robinson of Carrollton (Steubenville post) and Courtney Zaners of Canton (St. Clairsville post).

Each of the graduates reported to their posts on Sunday. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer.