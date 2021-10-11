East Main Church of Christ to host free money management seminar

Barnesville Enterprise

The East Main Church of Christ will host the No Debt Sweat Seminar on Oct. 17-18, at 29 E South St, Barnesville.

The seminar shows people how to free themselves from the bondage of financial pain. The audience learns how to get out of debt – and permanently kill the debt monster. People learn how to develop a spending plan that really works. They learn the six secrets of the great investors, how mutual funds work, and how to plan for a dignified retirement. Attendees learn how to buy cars without making payments to the bank. Husbands and wives learn how to stop fighting over money. Young people learn to avoid their parents’ money mistakes. This seminar addresses the issues that cause us to overspend – and live in fear of phone calls from bill collectors.

The seminar is taught by Steve Diggs of Nashville, Tennessee. Diggs is an author, minister, and financial counselor with a heart for struggling people. Having served as Chairman of the Franklin Group, Inc. for over twenty-five years, today he spends his time teaching people how to use their money without allowing their money to use them.

The No Debt No Sweat Seminar schedule is: Failure - The First Step to Success at 9:30 a.m. Sunday; worship at 10:30 a.m.; and the ABC's of Christian Money Management; and on Monday, Getting out of Debt and Dealing with Credit Cards at 6:30 p.m.; and Investing and Retiring: Planning a Bright Future at 7:30 p.m.

This is a free seminar to the public and childcare will be provided.