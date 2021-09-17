Carter Wells OVAC AAA champ; ‘Rocks claim runner-up honors

Submitted to the Enterprise

At the Oglebay Park Crispin Course, the Shamrock linksters came up even with the Morgan County golfers from Fort Frye 316 to 316 during the first four rounds of the OVAC AAA Championship competition Thursday. In the fifth deciding card, The Cadets were six shots better than the Barnesville linksters to claim top honors, that school’s first conference title with Barnesville claiming runner-up honors.

Barnesville’s Carter Wells, who shot a 73, was the top golfer claiming champion medalist honors. He and Dryden Bauman with a score of 79 earned All- OVAC Squad honors.

Other team tallies were Linsly 338, Buckeye Local 351 and River 434. Members of Martins Ferry and Buckeye Trail High Schools also participated but did not file full teams for the championship title.

Other individual Barnesville scores were Breanna Flood 81, Jude Hannahs 83 and Colton Hines 91.

In other recent action, Barnesville golfers took on Harrison Central at the par 36 Cadiz Country Club on Sept. 9 coming out on top 180 to the Huskies’ 192.

Carter wells was medalist shooting a 39. Other Shamrock scores were Jude Hannahs 44, Jeremy Hunkler 47, Breanna Flood 50, Colton Hines 52 and Jerney Fox 52.

With this matchup, the ‘Rocks are 21-2 on the year.

On Sept 13, at the Switzerland County Club, the team swept Monroe Central and Union Local for a tri-win. Team scores were Shamrocks 162, Union Local 197, Monroe Central 191. This match at the Switzerland of Ohio Golf Course, serving as a home match, served as Senior Night to honor the five senior members of the team.

Individual Barnesville scores were Carter Wells 39, Colton Hines 40, Breanna Flood 41, Dryden Bauman 42, Jude Hannahs 42 and Jeremy Hunkler 52.