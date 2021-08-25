Barnesville Enterprise to cease publication in October

Barnesville Enterprise

USA Today Network

The Wednesday, Oct. 27 edition of the Barnesville Enterprise will be the last edition produced. We hope the community has enjoyed the weekly newspaper over the years, as the Enterprise has provided local news and information to Belmont County since 1866.

Gannett Co.’s commitment to serving Ohio remains. We are shifting existing coverage and resources to the Daily Jeffersonian, based in Cambridge. That team remains committed to pursuing great journalism.

We encourage residents and community partners to continue to support local news. There are no staff reductions planned as part of this decision.

Subscribers will be refunded any remaining balance on their accounts and advertising opportunities still exist in Cambridge, at The Advantage and in other regional publications.

The Enterprise would like to thank its readers and supporters over its many years of operation.