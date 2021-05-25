Annual Barnesville Blood Bash set for Thursday

Special to The Enterprise

BARNESVILLE — After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Barnesville Blood Bash is back. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Barnesville High School. This is the 37th Blood Bash the school has sponsored.

Over the years, Blood Bash donors have helped save nearly 40,000 patients' lives, including those being treated at Barnesville Hospital. Vitalant (formerly Central Blood Bank) is hosting the Blood Bash and notes that there is an urgent need for blood donations. This, coupled with the fact that the need for blood typically spikes during long holiday weekends, means the Barnesville Blood Bash is exceptionally well-timed.

Donors with all blood types are encouraged to sign up to donate, but there is an ongoing need for Type O blood, the most transfused blood type.

The daylong event is coordinated by Barnesville High School students under the leadership of Principal Ron Clark and has become an important part of the Village of Barnesville. At each event, Vitalant collects hundreds of blood donations, thanks to an outpouring of community support. This blood is provided to Barnesville Hospital, East Liverpool City Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital, as well as a number of WVU Medicine facilities.

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate by visiting Vitalant.org/bloodbash or calling Principal Ron Clark at 740.425.3617 or via email at ron.clark@bevsd.org. All participating donors will receive an exclusive Vitalant baseball cap redeemable by email. Blood donors should eat a healthy meal about two hours before their donation appointment, drink lots of water, and bring photo I.D. Those who are unable to donate are encouraged to promote the need for donors to their friends, family, and social networks.