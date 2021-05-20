Local road construction projects announced

Barnesville Enterprise

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Belmont County in the coming weeks. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Routes 147/149 resurfacing between Morristown and Centerville: Work is set to begin Monday, May 24, to resurface several miles of State Routes 147/and 149 between Morristown and Centerville. SR 149 will be resurfaced from U.S. 40 in Morristown to SR 147 near the Village of Belmont. SR 147 will be resurfaced from the SR 147/SR 149 intersection near the village of Belmont to the SR 147/SR 9 intersection north of Centerville. During this work, traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 149 resurfacing project east of Flushing: Work is set to begin Monday, May 24, to resurface three miles of SR 149 east of Flushing at the SR 149/SR 331 intersection to the SR 149/SR 9 intersection in New Athens. Traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is September 30, 2021.

State Route 9 to close for 60 days in Armstrong Mills: Beginning Monday, June 7, SR 9 will close just north of SR 148 in Armstrong Mills for a slide repair project. The detour is SR 148 west to SR 800, SR 800 north to SR 147, SR 147 east back to SR 9, and reverse.

The following projects are ongoing in Belmont County:

I-470 overhead bridge replacement project: Project to replace the County Road 30 (Dixon Hill Road) bridge located over I-470. Traffic maintained on CR 30 via temporary traffic signals with a 10-foot width restriction. Completion date is October 31, 2021.

WVDOH I-70 bridge replacement project: Located along I-70 between Marion St. and the Ohio/West Virginia state line. East and westbound traffic is restricted to one, 12-foot lane via crossovers. This work is part of the West Virginia Department of Highway's I-70 corridor project. For more information on this project visit I70forward.com

State Route 7 bridge rehabilitation project in Shadyside: Project is located in Shadyside over Central Avenue. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with an 11.5-foot width restriction. The completion date is September 30, 2021.

State Route 147 intersection improvement: Located in Barnesville at the SR 147 (W. Pike Street)/SR 800 (S. Chestnut Street) intersection. During this work, traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is July 31, 2021.

State Route 147/ State Route 800 signal upgrade in Barnesville: Located at the intersection of SR 147 (Barnesville-Bethesda Road)/SR 800 (N. Chestnut Street) in Barnesville. During this work, traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 149 slide repair project: Located 1.5 miles east of Warnock between County Road 56 (OK Road) and County Road 254 (Pearson Road). Traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is July 31, 2021.