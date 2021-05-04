Daylight closure scheduled for Fairpoint Maynard Road

Barnesville Enterprise

A daylight road closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11, for a culvert replacement project. This project was originally scheduled for April 14 but was delayed due to weather and materials.

The closure is located along county road 10, Fairpoint Maynard Road, approximately 0.50 miles east of the state road 9 intersection.

The project is weather dependent. Advance warning signs will be posted.

See belmontcountyengineer.com/news for more details.