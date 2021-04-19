Belmont County to receive $27.2M for road, bridge projects

Leonard Hayhurst

Barnesville Enterprise

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced 2021 road and bridge projects, which includes 31 projects at an estimated cost of $27.2 million for Belmont County.

Belmont is part of Region 11 along with Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties. The region is slated for 116 projects total at an estimated investment of $118 million.

Work for Belmont includes 19 slide repairs, three road resurfacings, repairs to five bridges and culverts and four safety projects.

Paving is scheduled for Ohio 149 from Ohio 331 to the Harrison County line, County Road 147 from Morristown to County Road 9 and Interstate 70 through Union Township from just west in Kirkwood Township to just east in Richland Township. All should start on May 1.

Bridge preservation will be done on I-70 in Richland Township just east of resurfacing work, on I-470 in Brookside Township, on Ohio 148 in Washington Township and on Ohio 7 near Shadyside along the state line. Culvert work will be on U.S. 40 in Union Township.

Overall, ODOT is targeting to do approximately $1.92 billion of work over 956 projects across the state focused on road and bridge work, routine maintenance and safety upgrades such as intersection improvements and new traffic control devices. Improvements will be seen to 876 bridges and 4,596 miles of road statewide.

Safety remains a top priority, with a total of 266 safety projects included in this year’s construction program. Of those, 131 projects are funded through the ODOT Highway Safety Improvement Program at a total of $178 million. A portion of these funds will go to local municipalities, townships and counties to make safety improvements on roads they maintain.

With increased construction throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that motorists follow Ohio's "move over law." The law requires drivers to move over for any roadside vehicles with flashing lights. If they cannot move over, they must slow down.

There were 4,536 work zone crashes in Ohio last year. Of those, 18 crashes were fatal and 96 resulted in serious injuries. ODOT will continue to work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for targeting enforcement of traffic laws in work zones.

Last year, ODOT crews were struck 125 times while on the job. ODOT crews have been hit 52 times already in 2021. A total of 162 ODOT workers have been killed while working to improve Ohio’s roadways.