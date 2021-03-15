Union Local Agriscience classes visit local farm

Special to The Enterprise

Recently, Union Local Agriscience Greenhouse Management classes toured Romast Farms. In class, students were learning about hydroponics and how it can be used in their own community.

Teacher Mrs. Baker learned about Romast Farms located in Jacobsburg and thought it would be a great opportunity for the students to see how it is used right here in their district.

Owners Ron and Ellen Duvall welcomed students to their farm with open arms.

They showed them the newly-installed high tunnel and hydroponic lettuce.

Each student got to try some of the lettuce that was grown in their hydroponics system and they even sent some plugs home with Mrs. Baker to put in their classroom hydroponics system.