Union Local Agriscience classes visit local farm

Special to The Enterprise
Union Local FFA members Adreanna Harper and Charlee Daugherty look at lettuce that is grown at Romast Farms in Jacobsburg.

Recently, Union Local Agriscience Greenhouse Management classes toured Romast Farms. In class, students were learning about hydroponics and how it can be used in their own community.

Teacher Mrs. Baker learned about Romast Farms located in Jacobsburg and thought it would be a great opportunity for the students to see how it is used right here in their district.

Here are some of the Union Local High School third period students in the hydroponics house at Romast Farm.

Owners Ron and Ellen Duvall welcomed students to their farm with open arms.

They showed them the newly-installed high tunnel and hydroponic lettuce.

Each student got to try some of the lettuce that was grown in their hydroponics system and they even sent some plugs home with Mrs. Baker to put in their classroom hydroponics system.

Pictured are some of the Union Local High School second period students with Ron Baker in front of the high tunnel at Romast Farm.
Here are some of the varieties of lettuce that is grown at Romast Farms.
Pictured are Union Local students in the high tunnel at Romast Farms.