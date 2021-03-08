Union Local FFA hosts Leadership Night

Barnesville Enterprise

Union Local FFA officers recently hosted a Leadership Night for chapter members.

Typically, they host the National FFA 212 Leadership conference every year, but were unable to have the annual conference due to COVID. The officer team still wanted to provide their chapter with a leadership opportunity.

Each officer led a leadership game to start off the night. UL FFA President Faith Galavich led a workshop teaching members the importance of being prepared. Meals and drinks were donated by Chick-fil-A of St. Clairsville for members to enjoy.

To end the evening members partook in a "game night" to bond as a chapter. The event may not have been the same as 212, but the officer team all agreed that this was a great opportunity to get their classmates engaged and get to know each other.