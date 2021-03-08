New Apple authorized campus store open at Belmont College

Special to The Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The Belmont College Community can now swipe, tap, and click their way through interactive displays of the latest Apple® products at Belmont College now home to a new Apple Authorized Campus Store. The store opened at the start of the Spring 2021 Semester.

Apple products are now on display in the college’s Information Systems area and available for purchase to College students, faculty, and staff in Belmont’s Campus Shop and Bookstore located in the Main Campus Academic Technical Center.

As an Apple Authorized Campus Store, the Campus Shop sells Apple products at low education pricing to Belmont students, faculty, and staff. Products include: Mac, iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, as well as Apple accessories such as adaptors, and cables.

Years of planning went into the launch of the store, with Belmont staff researching similar concepts at many other institutions, culminating in the opening of the Apple Authorized Campus Store.

Learn more about Belmont College at belmontcollege.edu.