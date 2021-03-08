Council updated on road salt supply

Special to The Enterprise

BARNESVILLE -- Barnesville Village Council was updated on the village’s supply of road salt at its March 1 meeting.

Village Administrator Roger Deal said Compass Minerals let the village order an additional 150 tons at the contracted price. They also ordered an additional 150 tons from AAA Salt Company out of East Liverpool.

Deal said the village is in good shape with salt and bins are full.

In related business, Mayor Dale Bunting shared a letter with council from Marie McCrate commending the street department for all the hard work over the past few weeks with all the snow, ice and rain. She also commended Deal for his success in grants for the replacement of the Slope Creek waterline and “thanked” former councilman Steven Hill for helping with the flooding on N. Lincoln Avenue.

In other business, the Warren Township/Barnesville Community Clean-Up will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, at the Barnesville Depot. No electronics or tires will be accepted. Volunteers are needed that day.

Council also accepted the resignation of Tristan Pace from the fire and EMS departments, per Fire Chief Tim Hall’s recommendation.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council to accept a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for Covid-related equipment and hazard pay for $5,418.79 with no match to the village. Council approved the grant.

Mayor Bunting gave the Mayor’s Court report for February 2021. He said the state received $620.50, Belmont County received $22.50 and the village received $1,206 for a total of $1,849.

Park Supervisor Richie Wells told council that in accordance with the lifted restrictions from the governor, they will be renting the Youth Center and all shelter houses with a limit of 30 people in any venue, and masks and social distancing will be required.

Village Administrator Deal said he has received a few applications for seasonal help and is still in need of staffing for the cemetery mowing crew. Applications are available at the water office and online.

It was also announced that the fireworks display is scheduled for July 3, with the rain date being July 10. More details will be announced by Mayor Bunting at a later date.

Meanwhile, Bobbie Johnson presented council with options of changing the pool into an indoor facility. She discussed the benefits of having an indoor facility to utilize all year. The benefits of less travel time and savings of not renting facilities for practice. Johnson mentioned trying to get grant funding and creating a committee. Council and Mayor Bunting thanked Johnson for all her dedication to the kids and this presentation.