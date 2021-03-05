FFA members compete in public speaking contest

Special to The Enterprise

Union Local High School FFA members Faith Galavich, Carson Phillips and Karlie Loose recently participated in the District 8 public speaking contest on Feb. 23.

Galavich participated in the extemporaneous speaking contest. She was given a random topic and had 30 minutes to write a 4-7 minute speech.

Phillips participated in the beginning prepared speaking contest. He had to prepare a speech and recite it from memory.

Loose participated in the FFA Creed speaking contest. She recited all five paragraphs of the FFA creed.

Galavich placed third, Phillips placed first, and Loose placed fifth. Phillips moved on to the state public speaking contest, held March 6.