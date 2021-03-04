Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Maxine Mayhugh given by Rebecca Thomas.

Donation made in memory of Maxine Mayhugh given by Nancy Mayhugh, Brian and Cindy Mayhugh, and Maddy and Hayley Hoffer.

Donation made in memory of Brian V. Jefferis given by Troy and Beth Wehr and Family, Darren and Starr Rinehart, and LeAnn and Phyllis Rinehart.

100 Things Browns Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die by Zac Jackson. In memory of Brian V. Jefferis given by Troy and Beth Wehr and Family, Darren and Starr Rinehart, and LeAnn and Phyllis Rinehart.

Texas Proud by Diana Palmer. In memory of Stanley Schank given by Barnesville Class of 1967.

Gooseberry Patch: Weeknight Slow Cooker. In memory of Eva Pearl Kennon given by Betty, Penny and Mike.

Pie Camp by Kate McDermott. In memory of Eva Pearl Kennon given by Brandi, Bryce, Blake and Families.

Mini Meadows by Mike Lizotte. In memory of Eva Kennon given by B.A.C.E.

Prayers For Knowing God by Tony Evans. In memory of Nancy Grear given by B.A.C.E.

Fiction

The Price Of Valor by Susan May Warren. Inspirational

They’re Gone by E.A. Barres. Mystery

Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline. Science Fiction

A Thousand Texas Longhorns by Johnny Boggs. Large Print Western

Fake Accounts by Lauren Oyler.

Our Darkest Night by Jennifer Robson.

The Kaiser’s Web by Steve Berry.

Paradise Peak by Janet Dailey.

Close Up by Amanda Quick.

The Return by Rachel Harrison.

My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann. Young Adult

Call Me American by Abdi Nor Iftin. Young Adult Biography

Non-Fiction

Fast Asleep by Michael Mosley.

Ghastly Tales Of Gaiety & Greed: Unauthorized & Haunted Cedar Point by E.F. Schrader.

Children’s

Future Doctor by Lori Alexander. Boardbook

The Old Truck by Jarrett Pumphrey.

Chicks Rule by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen.

Reduce, Reuse, And Recycle, Oscar by Mary Lindeen.

Save Energy, Bert And Ernie by Jennifer Boothroyd.

Trash That Trash, Elmo and Abby by Mary Lindeen.

If You Want A Friend In Washington by Erin McGill.

Before The Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson.

DVDs

The Croods: A New Age.

Breach.

Fatman.

Freaky.

Bluey Season 1.