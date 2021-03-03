Kemps celebrate golden wedding anniversary

Special to The Enterprise

Mr. and Mrs. Tim (Linda) Kemp, of Bethesda, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2021.

They were married on St. Valentine's Day in 1971 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Bethesda by the late Pastor Garry Ballard.

Mrs. Kemp is the daughter of the late Martha and Elmer Andrews. She is a retired beautician from the Moundsville salon, Creative Cuts.

Mr. Kemp is the son of the late Iris and Woody Kemp. He is retired from the Ohio University-Eastern campus.

They have three children, Alyssa (Aaron) Weisser, of St. Clairsville, Jess (Kristy) Kemp, of Kentucky, and Jeremy (Brandy) Kemp, of Belmont. They also have nine grandchildren.