School board holds public hearing on proposed calendar

Special to The Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met Feb. 18 and held a public hearing regarding the proposed 2021-22 school calendar.

In other business, the board approved the following volunteers for the 2020-21 school year: Sheila McFarland, Christina Slover, and Wesley Lewis, volunteer assistant track coach; Zane Huntsman, volunteer assistant baseball coach; and Samantha Huff, volunteer assistant softball coach.

In reports, the board:

Read two thank-you notes from the family of Jane Hall and the family of Maria Dunfee Filichia.

Accepted a donation from Dave and Judy Johnson for the Athletic Department.

Approved Local Government Services, a division of the Ohio Auditor of State Office, to perform the GAAP Audit or FY21 at an approximate cost of $17,400.

Awarded the Middle School Science teacher position (currently assigned to the eighth grade) to Chelsea Bickmeier, effective with the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Awarded the Middle School Math teacher position (currently assigned to the fifth grade) to Danielle Anderson, effective with the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Awarded the Intervention Specialist teacher position (currently assigned to the middle school) to Alitza Grear, effective with the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Approved a one-year contract for Cheryl Malik as treasurer, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.